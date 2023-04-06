Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight press conference today (Thurs., April 6, 2023), LIVE at 5 p.m. ET featuring the top stars from the upcoming UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card. UFC 287, which takes place this Sat. night (April 8) at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Alex Pereira against longtime kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya, a five-round championship rematch that follows the welterweight contest between 170-pound gladiators (and “Sunshine State” residents) Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal.

“I believe that me beating him this Saturday, I will never face him again,” Pereira said during the UFC 287 media day (watch it here). “I do know how to beat him. I know how he fights. I know how he works, so I do know how to beat him.”

“For me, this fight, I feel like the underdog,” Adesanya countered. “I feel like everyone is counting me out. I feel like because of the result of the last fight, goldfish memory. They forgot what I’ve done in this game. It’s time to remind people how great I am.”

We’ll find out (one way or the other) this weekend in Miami.

