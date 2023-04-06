 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cha-ching! Anthony Pettis triples UFC payout, banks whopping $650k for Gamebred Boxing win over Roy Jones Jr.

By Jesse Holland
UFC 249 Pettis v Cerrone Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Money talks, Anthony Pettis walks ... all the way to the bank to cash his $650,000 check.

“Showtime” scored beaucoup bucks by defeating aging pugilist Roy Jones Jr. atop the Gamebred Boxing 4 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Milwaukee, more than triple his payout for his last UFC win as lightweight champion (see those numbers here).

Jones Jr. took home an event-high $700,000.

That’s according to a report from MMA Fighting, which also has former UFC champion Vitor Belfort banking $400,000 for his boxing win over fellow Octagon export Ronaldo Souza. “Jacare” was paid $200,000 in defeat to the 46 year-old “Phenom” (full results here).

Full Gamebred Boxing 4 payouts and salaries below:

Roy Jones Jr: $700,000
Anthony Pettis: $650,000
Pettis def. Jones Jr. via unanimous decision

Vitor Belfort: $400,000
Ronaldo Souza: $200,000
Belfort def. Souza via unanimous decision

Jose Aldo: $425,000
Jeremy Stephens: $200,000
Aldo and Stephens battled to majority draw

Luis Feliciano: $25,000
Clarence Booth: $10,000
Feliciano def. Booth via unanimous decision

Devin Cushing: $40,000
Damian Marciano: $5,000
Cushing def. Marciao via technical knockout

Gina Mazany: $10,000
Pearl Gonzalez: $50,000
Mazany def. Gonzalez via majority decision

Dillon Cleckler: $40,000
Josh Burns: $15,000
Cleckler def. Burns via technical knockout

Markus Perez: $15,000
Joe Riggs: $10,000
Perez def. Riggs via technical knockout

Bi Nguyen: $15,000
Andy Nguyen: $5,000
B. Nguyen def. A. Nguyen via unanimous decision

Cade Howell: $3,500
Christopher Wingate: $1,500
Howell def. Sewell via unanimous decision

Mandeep Jangra: $1,000
Ryan Reber: $1,000
Jangra defeats Reber via technical knockout

Javier Zamarron: $1,200
Roberto Armas: $1,000
Zamarron def. Armas via unanimous decision

