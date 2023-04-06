Pic: New UFC 288 poster is mellow, yellow

Here's your first look at the official #UFC288 poster [ Sat. May 6 | @PruCenter | https://t.co/iSEFCBODin ] pic.twitter.com/uqBqI2Dn8i

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced the upcoming UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for Sat., May 6, 2023, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Now they have an official poster.

UFC 288 will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight pitting current 135-pound kingpin Aljamain Sterling opposite former division titleholder Henry Cejudo. Elsewhere on the card, ex-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira battles surging 155-pound contender Beneil Dariush.

This marks Cejudo’s first fight since retiring back in early 2020.

“It’s more of me rekindling my love for the game, for the love of the competition, and then doing it,” Cejudo told his YouTube followers. “I’m not just done with Aljamain. My overall goal, and I’ll say it again, is to go up to 145 pounds and do something that nobody has ever done.”

