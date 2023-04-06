Tyron Woodley demotes Nick Diaz on UFC ‘GOAT’ list, ranks Kamaru Usman behind Matt Hughes

Who is the greatest UFC welterweight of all time?

I think most fans (and fellow fighters) would agree the honor goes to retired champion Georges St-Pierre. Former titleholder Kamaru Usman is probably a safe choice for the No. 2 spot but after that ... it gets a little murky.

MMA Uncensored recently published its own list ranking Nick Diaz at No. 3, which seems like a troll job when you consider Diaz has a losing record in UFC and the biggest win of his Octagon career came all the way back in 2004.

“How could Robbie be above me and I smashed him,” former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wrote on Instagram. “Nick never won a title. With this logic I’m above Usman. GSP, Matt (Hughes), Usman, Me, Robbie (Lawler), Johnny (Hendricks), (Carlos) Condit, Nick.”

Woodley (19-7-1) captured the crown by starching Lawler at UFC 201 in summer 2016. After battling Stephen Thompson to a draw in his first title defense, “The Chosen One” rattled off three straight title defenses before losing to Usman at UFC 235.

Unfortunately for Woodley, his defeat to “The Nigerian Nightmare” would be followed by three more losses inside the Octagon, sending the former Strikeforce attraction to the world of celebrity boxing ... which did not end favorably.

