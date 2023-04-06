Brock Lesnar WARNED to steer clear of UFC 287 — ‘I want to slap him in the face’

Brock Lesnar is not welcome at UFC 287.

The former UFC heavyweight champion, who returned to WWE after failing to stay competitive in the 265-pound weight class, is unlikely to make an appearance at the “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (April 8, 2023) in Miami.

But if Endeavor wants to use Lesnar to help promote the WWE sale that took place earlier this week, UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns will be waiting.

“That would be nice, I think both are huge companies. They can help each other build even a better market for each one,” Burns said during the UFC 287 media day. “I think UFC can learn so much from the WWE and vice versa. And it’s a good opportunity to slap Brock Lesnar in the face too, right? It’s a good opportunity. I’ve never met him, he’s lucky I’ve never met him. But ... I want to slap him because he cannot push ‘DC’ like that when he came all the way there in the Octagon. I want to slap him in the face.”

Seems like every time Lesnar is making the walk in UFC, someone is standing on the sidelines ready to slap him silly.

Burns is referring to the incident between Lesnar and Daniel Cormier from summer 2018, when Lesnar stormed the Octagon and two-handed “DC” to set up a potential title fight. Despite the post-fight hoopla, the bout never came to fruition and Lesnar retired from MMA.

Burns returns at UFC 287 to fight Jorge Masvidal for a spot in the welterweight title chase.