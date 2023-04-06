Gilbert Burns shows off new UFC glove debuting at UFC 287

After years of complaints, the UFC is finally modifying their official fight glove design. Slightly.

During the new Countdown to UFC 287 special, cameras catch Gilbert Burns trying on the new glove, which curve slightly at the knuckle and encourage a fighter’s fingers to rest in a half-open position. It’s a similar design that many other MMA gloves have utilized for years to keep fingers from resting outstretched, where they often end up in an opponent’s eyes.

“I love it because people don’t see, but it kind of makes your fingers go down, so less eye pokes,” Burns said, modeling the new gear. “So I like it, see my hands are relaxed, [the fingers] don’t stay here. Way better for no eye poke. I like these new gloves.”

Every time a UFC fight has been marred due to serious eye pokes, social media has come alive with fans and fighters questioning why the promotion continued to use the same stiff leather gloves that actually pulled fighters’ fingers into an out-stretched position. It only took years and years of complaints for the UFC to address the issue and make the minor change so the glove curves to stop this.

While a glove redesign has been well overdue, it’s unfortunate that the UFC hasn’t switched to an even better glove that already exists. Coach Trevor Wittman developed a special mixed martial arts glove that not only has a curved knuckle but a bunch of other bells and whistles that provide much more protection for the hand and wrists. Every MMA fighter that’s used the glove loves it.

Unfortunately, the UFC reportedly isn’t interested in using the glove unless they can own the design. So for now we’ll have to live with this very slight change in the curvature of the old gloves. Progress, right?

The new gear will make its debut at UFC 287 on April 6th from the Miami-Dade Arena in Florida. Gilbert Burns takes on Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event, while Israel Adesanya attempts to re-take his middleweight title from Alex Pereira in the main event.