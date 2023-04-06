Breaking! Kade Ruotolo to defend Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11

Kade Ruotolo will defend his championship for the third time in June.

MMA Mania confirmed today (Thurs., Apr. 6, 2023) with multiple sources that Ruotolo will defend his Lightweight Submission Grappling title against Norway’s Tommy Langaker on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 in a one-round, 10-minute match. The location is yet to be determined, but the event will be live on Amazon Prime.

Ruotolo, 20, is coming off his first title defense against Matheus Gabriel on Dec. 3, 2022, at ONE on Prime Video 5 via a unanimous decision, snapping his submission streak.

The ADCC 2022 World Champion won the inaugural ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship at ONE on Prime Video 3 when he submitted Uali Kurzhev in less than five minutes.

Langaker, 29, earned his title shot by defeating common opponent Kurzhev earlier this year in Feb. at ONE Fight Night 7, submitting him faster than Ruotolo. The Norwegian grappler is 2-0 in ONE Championship.