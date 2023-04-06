Welcome to Midnight Mania!

This weekend (Sat., April 8, 2023), Israel Adesanya will attempt to finally score his revenge on knockout artist Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 287. Pereira has defeated Adesanya three times now, twice in kickboxing and once at UFC 281.

Two of those defeats came via knockout.

One of the big question marks surrounding this fourth match is whether Adesanya will look to wrestle more often. In their last bout, Adesanya found great success in the third round, catching a kick and gaining top position after some clinch tussling. He spent most of the round on top, clearly fatiguing Pereira and landing some decent strikes in the process.

Seeing as Pereira’s knockout threat is considerably lessened from his back, it might make sense for Adesanya to commit more energy towards the takedown. However, Alex Pereira’s longtime team mate and former champion Glover Teixeira doesn’t expect Adesanya to really pursue that route. In fact, he believes it will mostly be more of the same from “Stylebender.”

“You can’t change much. No one will change that much,” Teixeira said (via MMA Fighting). “I think Adesanya will come a bit different, try to enhance his speed and the angles that were working on ‘Poatan.’ We’ve watched that fight a lot here. And he’ll try to get better, and so did ‘Poatan’. He will work on the things that worked for him and explore that, but changing is complicated.

“Adesanya was able to take ‘Poatan’ to the ground with a berimbolo, ended on top and kind of stayed there to win that round, but you’ll wonder if he will try that strategy? He won’t, he’s not a wrestler. He might try to take him down, but taking ‘Poatan’ down is not easy.”

Teixeira wasn’t speaking in dismissal of the former champion. Instead, he emphasizes that Adesanya is likely going to stick to his strengths, some of which did find him success in the UFC 281 contest.

Teixeira concluded, “[Adesanya] won’t fight like me, rushing forward and trying takedowns relentlessly. He’ll be Adesanya. I think he’ll explore his speed, those leg kicks that were working, that jab and cross that landed in the end [of the first round]. He’ll do that. He won’t change much.”

I just keep hoping that PFL does well, but I remain without any confidence.

S2023

PFL 1 on ESPN: 271K (0.09) (Sat)



Other Seasons:

S2022

PFL 1 on ESPN: 144K (0.03) (Wed)



S2021

PFL 1 on ESPN2: 156K (0.04) (Fri)



S2019

PFL 1 main card on ESPN2: 137K (Thurs)



S2018

PFL 1 main card on NBCSN: 116K (Thurs)

(Live+SD, linear)#PFL #PFLMMA — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 4, 2023

I’ve heard some varying numbers, but either way — incredible!

120,557 people in attendance for Jack Dempsey vs Gene Tunney (1926) pic.twitter.com/MtaLSM4zmR — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) April 5, 2023

Teixeira and Pereira are currently the best bromance in the sport. Maybe Darren Till and Mike Perry can now reconnect since they’re both off the UFC’s roster now?

I’m rejecting reality and choosing to believe that this is real.

“Vince McMahon” renaming UFC fighters for the merger pic.twitter.com/Hkdpqp73Bk — (@mmamarcuss) April 5, 2023

A new Kazakh contender joins the Flyweight ranks!

#UFC Kazakh Flyweight Asu Almabaev (17-2) has signed to the UFC, per First Round MGMT Asia Instagram (screenshot below)



Interestingly, Almabaev’s first professional loss was in 2017, to Tagir Ulanbekov, who is currently 3-1 in the UFC pic.twitter.com/VtEE1O34u6 — Danny Jones (@Tidy_MMA) April 5, 2023

There has yet to be a good, logical rankings panel in MMA. Perhaps there never will be!

This takedown defense compilation is awesome. Being able to turn away and fight hand is a KEY SKILL in modern MMA.

This is what good defensive grappling looks like in MMA pic.twitter.com/OiXU5FkhUp — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) April 5, 2023

Sean O’Malley living up to his reputation:

perks of being a top 5 fighter pic.twitter.com/RiPnyrdMMJ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 5, 2023

Infinitely rewatchable.

Gilbert Burns punching himself in the face pic.twitter.com/FvhhLINEHl — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) April 4, 2023

The original left hook was lovely, but the commitment to body work afterward really makes this clip.

Liam Gittins' body shots hurt just watching them



[#CW152 | April 15th | @UFCFightPass] pic.twitter.com/adNUhPFw53 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 5, 2023

More left hook liver shots:

Adrian Yanez’s boxing is so fun to watch.

January 25, 2019 - Fury FC 29 - Warren Stewart



He wins via TKO (Punches) in the 2nd pic.twitter.com/LHkXF8sPOe — The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) April 4, 2023

