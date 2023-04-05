Jorge Masvidal: ‘UFC is gonna get sued’ if brain-injured Colby Covington gets next title shot

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t see how a Colby Covington title shot can be legally possible.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, has made it abundantly clear that Covington — the No. 2-ranked contender — will be rewarded with the next Welterweight title shot against the champion, Leon Edwards. Several of Covington’s fellow top-ranked contenders have already come out and argued against the merit of said opportunity, but for Masvidal, he doesn’t understand the logic from a legal perspective.

“I currently got three felonies cause this b—ch Colby says I gave him a brain injury so how the f—k is he gonna fight for any title?” Masvidal asked at UFC 287 media day. “UFC is gonna get sued if that guy goes in there and something like that happens because supposedly, allegedly, cause I didn’t do s—t, he says that I gave him a brain injury. I didn’t do s—t.

“Everybody knows I don’t wear no COVID mask so there we go, that’s bulls—t right there,” he continued. “Allegedly this, allegedly that. He’s an attention seeking-ass whore. He’s gonna be there [at the fight] from 100 feet away and 20 security guards [around him]. He’s gonna be saying all types of crazy s—t. That he’s the king of this and that. He’s only the king of calling cops and sucking c—ks.”

Masvidal and Covington were each other’s last fight, competing in March 2022 with Covington earning a unanimous decision victory. A few weeks afterward, the two allegedly got into an altercation outside of a Miami, Fla., steakhouse (watch it), resulting in Masvidal assaulting Covington while wearing a COVID mask and hoodie. The case is ongoing and “Chaos” has since claimed to suffer from a brain injury and broken tooth.

Meanwhile, Masvidal gears up to return to action against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 this weekend (Sat., April 8, 2023) in his home of Miami. Covington — who also resides near South Beach — has hinted at potentially making an appearance.

However, that once again could be a legal issue, according to “Gamebred.”

“I don’t give a flying f—k,” Masvidal responded to if Covington shows up. “All I know is that he has a restraining order on me. I have to stay 100 feet from this individual. Still, I don’t even know why. Why he would put such a thing on me because I’m like the coolest guy. So, my mind is still blown why he has a restraining order on me. Then he’s claiming he’s the king of I don’t know what, but whatever.”

