Khamzat Holland? Santiago Ponzinibbio rejects last-minute UFC 287 weight change request

Santiago Ponzinibbio isn’t interested in playing any pre-fight games with Kevin Holland going into their UFC 287 showdown this weekend (Sat., April 8, 2023).

Holland’s last two appearances have been surrounded by high drama in and out of the Octagon. Before his ridiculous striking war with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in Dec. 2022 (watch highlights), Holland took a last-minute 180-pound Catchweight bout against Khamzat Chimaev, who missed weight badly for his originally scheduled 170-pound Welterweight fight.

Ahead of his rebound attempt opposite Argentina’s Ponzinibbio, Holland revealed privately through Instagram direct messages that he may be struggling with his weight. The Welterweight hopeful asked to change the fight to a 185-pound Middleweight bout, according to Ponzinibbio. Unfortunately for the “Trailblazer,” the “Argentine Dagger” isn’t interested.

“We signed a contract at 170 pounds, be a professional,” Ponzinibbio told Carlos Contreras Legaspi. “I don’t care what he says now. Maybe if he said something before we signed we could reach an agreement. Now that we have signed, I don’t care what he says. I think he’s playing mind games, but that’s not going to work with me.”

Ponzinibbio looks to get back on a winning streak by taking out Holland. The exciting knockout artist snapped a two-fight losing skid of his own in his last appearance, finishing Alex Morono with punches in round three of their UFC 282 clash in Dec. 2022 (watch highlights)

