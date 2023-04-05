UFC fans addled by ‘weird timeline’ after Volkanovski, Whittaker transmogrify into Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan

UFC and WWE are now part of the same family.

They were always related, but MMA fanboys aren’t ready to have that conversation. As for ex-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and current 145-pound titleholder Alex Volkanovski, they seem to be embracing Endeavor’s “next level” acquisition by paying homage to two of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling.

Hulk Hogan and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

“Brother, I want you to listen to me and listen to me good,” Whittaker barked. “Brother, when I’m speaking, you look me in my eyes. I’m already in the WWE. I’ve been asking all the Hulkamaniacs out there, ‘Who would be the best?’ Robert Whittaker! That’s what they said, brother. They looked me in my eye and they said, Robert Whittaker!”

According to the official UFC rankings, Whittaker is the third best.

UFC and WWE are expected to operate as separate entities but will take advantage of crossover opportunities “when appropriate.” Whittaker has not competed since outpointing Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris and is currently awaiting his next assignment.

As for Volkanovski, who failed to join the “champ champ” club after falling to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, he’s expected to unify the titles opposite interim champion Yair Rodríguez at one of the promotion’s upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) events later this year.

