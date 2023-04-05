Live: UFC 287 media day video stream | Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight championship rematch between newly-crowned 185-pound titleholder Alex Pereira and former division kingpin Israel Adesanya, who collide atop the “Sunshine State” fight card on ESPN+ this Sat. night (April 8, 2023) inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

UFC 287 will also feature the welterweight co-main event between former 170-pound title challengers Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal. Only one of these veteran sluggers can remain in the division title hunt and they’ve only got three rounds to state their case. The winner could move on to face the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, who are expected to collide for the welterweight title at some point later this year.

Watch all four combatants share their pre-fight thoughts with the combat sports media in the embedded video above, which streams LIVE at 10 a.m. ET from Miami.

Here’s the complete UFC 287 media day lineup:

Alex Pereira – UFC middleweight champion

Israel Adesanya – No. 1 UFC middleweight

Gilbert Burns – No. 5 UFC welterweight

Jorge Masvidal – No. 11 UFC welterweight

Rob Font – No. 6 UFC bantamweight

Adrian Yanez – No. 12 UFC bantamweight

Kevin Holland – UFC welterweight

Santiago Ponzinibbio – UFC welterweight

Raul Rosas Jr. – UFC bantamweight

Christian Rodriguez – UFC bantamweight

Chris Curtis – No. 14 UFC middleweight

Kelvin Gastelum – No. 15 UFC middleweight

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.