Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira in the works for UFC 289 on June 10

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled a slam-bang welterweight thriller between 170-pound veterans Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira, currently on tap for the upcoming UFC 289 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat., June 10, 2023 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

MMA Sucka first reported the matchup earlier this week.

Thompson (17-6), who turned 40 back in Feb., is coming off his “Fight of the Night” victory over Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando late last year. Shutting down “Trailblazer” snapped a two-fight losing streak for “Wonderboy” and proved the former kickboxing champion is still a force to be reckoned with at 170 pounds.

The 29 year-old Pereira (28-11, 2 NC) suffered a disqualification loss to Diego Sanchez at UFC Fight Night 167 in early 2020 but has been electric ever since, rattling off five straight victories including his “Fight of the Night” nod over division slugger Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Vegas 55 last May.

Here’s the current UFC 289 fight card and lineup:

170 lbs.: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

125 lbs.: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

115 lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

145 lbs.: Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson

125 lbs.: David Dvorak vs. Matt Schnell

145 lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Expect more UFC 289 fight card announcements in the coming days.