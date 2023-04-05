 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Jorge Masvidal argues Colby Covington’s alleged brain injury will prevent title shot

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t understand how Colby Covington can fight for the belt.

Unlike Belal Muhammad, Masvidal isn’t attacking Covington’s title shot on the argument of merit. Instead, Masvidal is confused by Covington’s actions after his alleged March 2022 street attack. Following the supposed Masvidal sucker, Covington departed to the sidelines as lawsuits and felony charges brewed.

One of the most notable claims was that Covington suffered a brain injury at the fists of Masvidal, and that’s the reason that “Chaos” sat on the sidelines until reappearing at UFC 286 and locking in a title shot against Leon Edwards. However, Masvidal believes that if Covington does take the Edwards fight, it destroys his legal argument regarding the alleged brain injury.

“This is not Colby’s title shot,” Masvidal said (via Sports Illustrated). “Colby won’t fight Leon.”

He continued, “The reason why I’m facing these felonies is he’s saying I did this and that to cause him to have a brain injury,” says Masvidal. “How the f--- are you going to compete if you’ve got a brain injury? You’re not.”

Masvidal remains confident that a strong performance opposite Gilbert Burns this weekend (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 will instead score him a title shot. The champion and “Gamebred” certainly have history, and “Rocky” wants to settle the score in a more official setting.

