Jorge Masvidal doesn’t understand how Colby Covington can fight for the belt.

Unlike Belal Muhammad, Masvidal isn’t attacking Covington’s title shot on the argument of merit. Instead, Masvidal is confused by Covington’s actions after his alleged March 2022 street attack. Following the supposed Masvidal sucker, Covington departed to the sidelines as lawsuits and felony charges brewed.

One of the most notable claims was that Covington suffered a brain injury at the fists of Masvidal, and that’s the reason that “Chaos” sat on the sidelines until reappearing at UFC 286 and locking in a title shot against Leon Edwards. However, Masvidal believes that if Covington does take the Edwards fight, it destroys his legal argument regarding the alleged brain injury.

“This is not Colby’s title shot,” Masvidal said (via Sports Illustrated). “Colby won’t fight Leon.”

He continued, “The reason why I’m facing these felonies is he’s saying I did this and that to cause him to have a brain injury,” says Masvidal. “How the f--- are you going to compete if you’ve got a brain injury? You’re not.”

Masvidal remains confident that a strong performance opposite Gilbert Burns this weekend (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 will instead score him a title shot. The champion and “Gamebred” certainly have history, and “Rocky” wants to settle the score in a more official setting.

Holy crap, George Sotiropoulos is back! I wonder what percentage of modern fight fans were around for his Lightweight run back in the day.

UFC and insisting on making mid Heavyweight fights the main event — name a better combo!

Israel Adesanya throws the first pitch ahead of UFC 287!

Threw the first pitch…didn’t miss ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6bw12nykVB — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 4, 2023

This is some old school Lightweight violence.

Breaking



Michael Johnson will fight Diego Ferreira on May 20th, per source. pic.twitter.com/2wAlYqiOfO — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) April 4, 2023

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez is going to be such a banger for however long it lasts.

Casey O’Neill fell victim to one of my greatest fears.

Some days you wake up feeling so positive and then by 10am you realize you Zelle’d $4,000 to the wrong person — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) April 4, 2023

Just a beautifully clean series of connections:

If trapped in an arm-in guillotine, definitely do not allow the other guy to transition to just the neck.

My training partner in Vietnam hit a nasty guillotine in his MMA fight pic.twitter.com/XivRa5Zp9t — CEO of Jiu Jitsu (@caseharts) April 4, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has been beating guys up for a long time.

14 years ago today, Jorge Masvidal headlined Bellator’s first event and finished Nick Agallar in first round



(Jon Anik was on commentary) pic.twitter.com/6VHr3q9is8 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 3, 2023

