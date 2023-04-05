One of the most dramatic battles of 2022 gets a sequel this Saturday (April 8, 2023) when Alex Pereira once again battles Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. The pay-per-view (PPV) show will also get to see Gilbert Burns square off with Jorge Masvidal and Adrian Yanez take on Rob Font in yet another potential Bantamweight banger.

Eager to catch the action, but afraid to break the bank? Let’s see if we can’t help with that ...

Cory Sandhagen and Nate Landwehr

Nicely done!

Albert Duraev

I’ll admit, I thought he deserved to lose that. I knew he tended to fade late, but I didn’t expect him to completely shut down after the first frame. Lucky for him that Chidi Njokuani proved just as lethargic.

Tucker Lutz

The dude just looked bad. Deserved props to Daniel Pineda, of course, but Lutz underperformed badly. His wrestling, in particular, seemed to have regressed several stages.

Vinicius Salvador

Well, the wrestling did him in, which was exactly what I was worried about. I really thought Victor Altamirano would have a more difficult time bringing it to the mat.

Preston Parsons

I thought he edged out the first and third rounds, which I consider a reasonable stance considering the fight split the MMA media down the middle. It’s hard to complain, though, considering the Duraev decision swung our way.

UFC 287 Odds For The Under Card:

Kelvin Gastelum (-125) vs. Chris Curtis (+105)

I’m down to put a smidge on Curtis as the underdog because he’s got a willing dance partner in Gastelum who’s usually more than happy to trade hands. It’s about a 50/50 fight, meaning it’s worth investing in the guy who’s got positive odds.

Luana Pinheiro (-165) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (+140)

Pinheiro looks undervalued from where I’m standing. Though I acknowledge that Waterson-Gomez has exclusively faced killers in her current 1-4 skid — all of whom are more proven than Pinheiro — the Brazilian’s punching power and excellent Judo give her avenues to victory wherever the fight goes.

Karl Williams (-490) vs. Chase Sherman (+390)

It can’t hurt to toss Williams in a parlay. Sherman doesn’t have an answer for Williams’ wrestling and might not even have much of an end on the feet thanks to the latter’s hand speed.

Joe Pyfer (-195) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+165)

On the one hand, I acknowledge that stopping Ozzy Diaz and Alen Amedovski does not a contender make. On the other, Pyfer’s got the right toolbox to deal with the always-dangerous “GM3,” namely heavy hands and solid wrestling that should let him either clip Meerschaert early or grind him out if things get hairy.

Lupita Godinez (-275) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (+230)

Godinez should dominate, but she’s also incredibly adept at finding ways to lose, so I’d steer clear.

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (-205) vs. Steve Garcia (+175)

I’d recommend a medium-sized investment in Nuerdanbieke. “Wolverine” has done an impressive job of rounding out his game lately and looks to hold a clear wrestling advantage over Garcia, whose overeagerness regularly comes back to bite him. Garcia does hit hard, though, so don’t go nuts.

Ignacio Bahamondes (-345) vs. Trey Ogden (+285)

Ogden was an appealing underdog against the largely untested Manuel Torres before their fight collapsed last week, but I do not like his chances at all against Bahamondes. “La Jaula” showed off strong takedown defense in his win over Roosevelt Roberts, and though he’s got his share of foibles on the feet, his reach, variety, and output are way more than Ogden can handle. Use Bahamondes to beef up parlays.

Jacqueline Amorim (-245) vs. Sam Hughes (+205)

Hughes is one of those fighters that I just can’t predict and Amorim’s never been out of the first round. Though Amorim’s excellent top game and Hughes’ questionable takedown defense should give “Jacque” the win, I wouldn’t invest in lines this wide.

UFC 287 Odds For The Main Card:

Israel Adesanya (-135) vs. Alex Pereira (+115)

This is too close to call and I’m still smarting from Adesanya falling victim to the comeback last time out.

Gilbert Burns (-475) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+380)

The odds here are too wide for my taste, especially since Burns’ chin has failed him in the past.

Adrian Yanez (-180) vs. Rob Font (+155)

Without question, this is a huge step up for Yanez (Tony Kelley isn’t in the same universe as Font). Still, Font gets dropped way too often for me to pick him against an accurate and seemingly infinitely durable counter-puncher who can match his output. In short, bank on Yanez.

Kevin Holland (-245) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (+205)

I’d say skip it. Holland took a ton of damage last time out, and even though Ponzinibbio is well past his best, the Argentinean still has the grit and power to flip the script.

Raul Rosas Jr. (-225) vs. Christian Rodriguez (+190)

Though an extremely capable and promising fighter, Rodriguez has proven vulnerable to the sort of swarming, high-volume takedown attack that Rosas brings to the table. The style match up here is sufficiently lopsided in Rosas’ favor to earn him my nod.

UFC 287 Best Bets:

Parlay — Chris Curtis and Karl Williams: Bet $20 to make $29.20

Parlay — Ignacio Bahamondes and Joe Pyfer: Bet $31.50 to make $30

Parlay — Luana Pinheiro and Raul Rosas Jr.: Bet $30 to make $39.30

Parlay — Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Adrian Yanez: Bet $30 to make $39.30

The Pereira vs. Adesanya rivalry hasn’t let us down yet, so be sure to catch the latest installment. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2023: $600

Current Total: $139.97

