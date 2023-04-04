Yuck! Watch Mike Perry pick his nose, wipe booger on oblivious Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41 staredowns

Perry vs. Rockhold (Rockhold fakes a knee, Perry wipes his nose on Rockhold’s sweater) #BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/O7R3O4ftWc

Mike Perry keeping it classy.

“Platinum” picked his nose and wiped a booger on fellow UFC veteran Luke Rockhold during their press conference staredown on Tuesday, just a few weeks ahead of their BKFC 41 headliner on Sat., April 29, 2023 at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

That looks like a nice coat Rockhold is wearing, a shame he’ll now have to throw it in the trash.

BKFC 41 also features the return of former UFC lightweight titleholder Eddie Alvarez. “The Underground King” will throw hands with longtime UFC title contender-turned-bareknuckle boxer Chad “Money” Mendes at 165 pounds in the BKFC 41 co-main event.

Check out their staredown below:

Watch the BKFC 41 press conference full video replay RIGHT HERE.

BKFC 41 will also send reigning champion Christine Ferea into battle opposite former BKFC women’s titleholder “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings. In addition, “Big” Ben Rothwell collides with the hard-hitting Josh Watson, just a few weeks removed from his KO victory over Greg Hardy.

For more BKFC 41 news and notes click here.