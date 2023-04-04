Live: BKFC 41 press conference video stream | Perry vs. Rockhold

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) returns for BKFC 41 on Sat., April 29, at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo., featuring former UFC sluggers “Platinum” Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold. In the BKFC 41 co-headliner, ex-UFC contender Chad “Money” Mendes will collide with former Bellator and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.
Watch the LIVE BKFC 41 press conference at 3 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.
In addition, the women’s flyweight belt is up for grabs as the dominant division champion, Christine Ferea, takes on former BKFC women’s titleholder, “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings. BKFC 41 also features “Big” Ben Rothwell as he collides against the hard-hitting Josh Watson, fresh off his KO victory over Greg Hardy.
Complete BKFC 41 fight card below:
Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold
Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez
Christine Ferea [c] vs. Bec Rawlings
Ben Rothwell vs. Josh Watson
Chris Camozzi vs. Dan Spohn
Josh Copeland vs. Steve Herelius
Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres
Four additional bareknuckle bouts will join the lineup in the coming days.
