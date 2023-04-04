Live: BKFC 41 press conference video stream | Perry vs. Rockhold

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) returns for BKFC 41 on Sat., April 29, at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo., featuring former UFC sluggers “Platinum” Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold. In the BKFC 41 co-headliner, ex-UFC contender Chad “Money” Mendes will collide with former Bellator and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

Watch the LIVE BKFC 41 press conference at 3 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

In addition, the women’s flyweight belt is up for grabs as the dominant division champion, Christine Ferea, takes on former BKFC women’s titleholder, “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings. BKFC 41 also features “Big” Ben Rothwell as he collides against the hard-hitting Josh Watson, fresh off his KO victory over Greg Hardy.

Complete BKFC 41 fight card below:

Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez

Christine Ferea [c] vs. Bec Rawlings

Ben Rothwell vs. Josh Watson

Chris Camozzi vs. Dan Spohn

Josh Copeland vs. Steve Herelius

Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

Four additional bareknuckle bouts will join the lineup in the coming days.