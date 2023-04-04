Spring cleaning? UFC closes out March by parting ways with half-dozen fighters

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) added a couple of new faces in the month of March, including Sam Patterson, Jafel Filho, and Chris Duncan, just to name a few. Unfortunately that also meant parting ways with a handful of talent by way of release, retirement, or failing to renew an expired contract.

Here’s the list of fighters who set sail in the final week of March, according to UFC Roster Watch.

Steven Peterson, 32, record of 19-11

Peterson, who appeared on Season 1 of Dana White’s “Contender Series,” went 3-5 for UFC and finished with consecutive decision losses to Julian Era and Lucas Alexander.

Guido Cannetti, 43, record of 10-7

Cannetti, who appeared on Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Latin America, went 4-6 for UFC and finished with a submission loss to Mario Bautista.

Leomana Martinez, 27, record of 10-4

Martinez, who appeared on the 2020 season of Dana White’s “Contender Series,” went 2-2 for UFC and finished with a decision loss to Cameron Saaiman.

Rafael Alves, 32, record of 20-12

Alves, who appeared on the 2020 season of Dana White’s “Contender Series,” went 1-3 for UFC and finished with consecutive losses to Drew Dober and Nurullo Aliev.

Leonardo Santos, 43, record of 18-6-1

Santos went 7-3-1 for UFC and finished with three straight losses (getting finished twice).

Augusto Sakai, 31, record of 16-5-1

Sakai, who appeared on Season 1 of Dana White’s “Contender Series” in Brazil, went 5-4 for UFC and finished with a decision victory over Don’Tale Mayes.

Expect more talent to join the UFC roster when the next season of The Ultimate Fighter, coached by lightweight rivals Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, completes its 12-episode run at some point early this summer.