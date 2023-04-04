‘Moron’ Jorge Masvidal points gun at UFC cameraman in reckless attempt to emulate Scarface

Jorge Masvidal was paying homage to the movie Scarface by showing off his “hardware” on Episode 1 of UFC 287 “Embedded,” waving his gun around and quoting Tony Montana — the fictional Miami drug lord who died in a hail of bullets during a wild shootout.

Everybody has their heroes, I guess.

“Say hello to my little friend,” Masvidal said. “Usually don’t like, you know, showing the pieces off and stuff. But you’re in my casa, right? My house. So we’ll show you some of the hardware we keep on deck. It’s not loaded, don’t worry. But this is just in case anybody gets personal.”

Since Masvidal likes to quote movie lines, I’ll recite one too, courtesy of The Rock:

“The second you don’t respect this, it kills you.”

That was Stanley Goodspeed referring to VX Gas, but it’s applicable to firearms, as well.

“Gamebred” will make his return to the Octagon for a co-headlining battle against fellow welterweight contender Gilbert Burns this Sat. night (April 8, 2023) at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., the first appearance for Masvidal since his aggravated battery arrest in 2022.

UFC fans were not impressed, lambasting “Gamebred” on social media.

“The guy has proven the past year to be a certified moron.”

“Did he really point a gun at the UFC Embedded camera man and actually pull the trigger? That’s just nuts. (I know he said it’s not loaded but how many people have died/been wounded after thinking that?) Wow... just wow.”

“Famous words, ‘don’t worry it’s not loaded.’”

“Hilarious if the fight got canceled cuz Jorge got arrested for violating bail conditions.”

“Using that is the only way he’d beat Burns or Colby.”

Loaded or not, I can’t imagine his lawyer is pleased to see Masvidal flaunting an arsenal before his criminal trial.

