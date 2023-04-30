LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Caio Borralho has a name he wants next.

Borralho picked up his first finish inside the Octagon at UFC Vegas 72 last night (Sat., April 29, 2023) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, submitting Michal Oleksiejczuk in the second round from (watch highlights). Borralho is now perfect (4-0) in UFC, with all four fights coming in just about one year's time. He also picked up a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his submission.

"The Natural "mentioned during UFC Vegas 72’s pre-fight media day that if he were to get a win, he would want a Top 15-ranked Middleweight opponent for his fifth UFC fight, and after his victory, he doubled down.

And with the division being basically all booked, Borralho had a name ready to go ... and it was not Andre Muniz.

“I'm not at all [interested in Andre Muniz] because he's Brazilian," Borralho told MMAmania.com during UFC Vegas 72’s post-fight press conference. "You know, I'm not going to call out Brazilians because it's all love. Of course, if the UFC wants it, I'm not gonna say ‘No,’ but like I called out, Derek Brunson.

“I heard that he doesn't have a fight,” he continued. “I called him out before my last fight with Makhmud Muradov, and he was saying, 'Okay, go win two more fights, and then we can dance.’ So, right now, I think the music is on. It's time to dance, Brunson."

The last time Brunson competed was UFC 285 against Dricus Du Plessis when his corner threw in the towel (watch it). He had hinted on social media that he had retired, but he is still in the rankings, which means he is still technically active.

Borralho wants to fight in August before the birth of his son, which is a reasonable timetable for Brunson, too.

