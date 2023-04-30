Fresh off perhaps the biggest win of his combat sports career, Mike Perry is once again a free agent.

Perry picked up a monster win last night (Sat., April 29, 2023) at BKFC 41 from inside 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., finishing former UFC Middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, via face-breaking technical knockout (watch highlights)

Perry has been flawless in Bare Knuckle Fight Championship (BKFC) thus far, winning all three of his fights against Rockhold, Michael Page and Julian Lane.

Luke Rockhold’s teeth after the TKO at BKFC 41 pic.twitter.com/nzmEhg5ncG — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 30, 2023

After his fight, “Platinum” revealed he completed his contract with BKFC and is now a free agent.

“The fight has got to make sense for them and the money they’re paying me,” Perry told reporters during BKFC 41’s post-fight press conference. “The money’s got to make sense for them and make sense for me.

“They’re like, ‘Do you want belts, or do you want money?’” Perry continued. “Well, I want to feed my family. I gave myself a belt ... put some respect on me and the ‘Platinum’ bareknuckle boxing belt because, damn it, I’m doing it out here. I’m up in the air because that was my last fight on contract. I’m free from everybody, but I love bareknuckle boxing.”

Perry will have some decisions to make; however, he might just be the prototype for the perfect bareknuckle boxer.

In the same press conference, he mentioned that he hopes to throw hands with Conor McGregor.

“What’s next for me? Conor McGregor?” Perry said. “He likes to box, too. We can go throw hands. He gave me a faceoff. How cool was that? That’s what’s up. I’m really humble, to be honest, because I’ve been fighting for a long time.

“I’ve been in some ups and downs and some tough fights,” Perry concluded. “Some things didn’t go my way. These guys are coming over here and fighting me at what seems to be my best attributes. I’ve got a chin, I’ve got some hands, and this is bareknuckle.”

