‘Russian Ronda’ Irina Alekseeva explains weight miss, reveals she had an allergic reaction while rehydrating

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Irina Alea had behind-the-scenes problems before her UFC debut.

Alekseeva was victorious in her UFC debut at UFC Vegas 72 last night (Sat., Apr. 29, 2023) when she submitted Stephanie Egger with a knee bar in a little over two minutes from inside the UFC Apex (watch highlights). It was only the fourth knee bar in the UFC women’s history.

While Alekseeva’s win was very impressive, a black cloud was hovering over it because “Russian Ronda” missed weight by four pounds. During her post-fight interview with the media, Alekseeva apologized for the big miss.

“I feel great, and even though I did not make the weight, I want to apologize for that, of course,” Alekseeva said through a translator. “But it was much more important for me to keep the fight. This was something that me and my team decided together. If I were to make the weight, most likely, I would be so depleted that there was zero chance that I would be able to fight, and I would have to cancel the fight [which would] let down both the UFC and my opponent. So, it was more important for me to maybe come in a little overweight, but at the same time, make sure that the fight happens. Make sure that the fans get what they want.”

The 32-year-old Russian fighter revealed that when she was rehydrating, she had an allergic reaction which caused her many problems.

“Yesterday after the weigh cut was done, after we weighed in, whatever the recovering things that the UFC gives out, [gave me] an allergic reaction. I was sick. I kept on throwing up. My face turned completely red. I didn’t know what was happening. I went back to the UFC PI, and they were monitoring me to make sure that I was fine all the way through the late evening. I still was not feeling well. I still was feeling nauseous. So whatever it was, I definitely was not feeling well. And only today, earlier in the morning, I started feeling like myself again.”

"Russian Ronda" Irina Alekseeva explains why she pulled the plug on her weight cut with 4 pounds left and says she had an allergic reaction to UFC's rehydration method.#UFCVegas72 | Full video: https://t.co/2WFBonUBf5 pic.twitter.com/5ar9b25mP8 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 29, 2023

Alekseeva is now riding a two-fight win streak.

For complete UFC Vegas 72 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.