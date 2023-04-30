Ouch! BKFC President says Luke Rockhold cracked his teeth in BKFC 41 TKO loss

It wasn’t a good Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut for Luke Rockhold.

Former UFC Middleweight champion Rockhold was stopped in the second round of his highly anticipated fight with Mike Perry last night (Sat. Apr. 29, 2023) from inside 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO, at BKFC 41 (watch highlights!).

The TKO stoppage of Rockhold had most of the fight community scratching their heads as it appeared that Rockhold had just quit from damage; however, after the fight BKFC Founder and President David Feldman revealed the former UFC champion had ‘cracked and messed up’ his teeth.

“Luke Rockhold got some of his teeth cracked, so that’s why he wasn’t able to continue,” Feldman told reporters during the BKFC 41 post-fight press conference. “His teeth definitely got messed up pretty good, and uh, what a great start to that fight, right? Great fight.”

David Feldman says some of Rockhold's teeth got cracked. pic.twitter.com/X80a2wtQxL — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 30, 2023

Shortly after the press conference, a picture surfaced of Rockhold’s mouth after the fight, and indeed, his teeth were in bad shape.

Check out the picture.

Luke Rockhold’s teeth after the TKO at BKFC 41 pic.twitter.com/nzmEhg5ncG — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 30, 2023

Rockhold, 38, has now lost four straight across two combat sports, while Mike Perry is absolutely thriving in BKFC, winning his first four fights.

