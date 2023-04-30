UFC Vegas 72 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Song vs. Simon’ last night

UFC Vegas 72 went down last night (Sat., April 29, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Song Yadong picked up a huge knockout win over Ricky Simon in the fifth and final round (see it again here). In other action, Rodolfo Vieira submitted Cody Brundage via arm-triangle choke in the second round, while Julian Erosa stopped Fernando Padilla with an impressive technical knockout (TKO) in the opening round (see it here).

Biggest Winner: Song Yadong

Yadong bounced back from his loss to Cory Sandhagen with a huge stoppage win over Ricky Simon in the final round of their headlining bout. In the process, he stopped Simon’s five-fight win streak which had been running since late 2019. Prior to his loss to “The Sandman,” Yadong was on his own three-fight win streak, so this win could propel him to start another run toward the Top 5. Currently sitting at No, 8, the Chinese-born fighter is one step closer to his goal.

Runner Up: Caio Borralho

The Middleweight division has a real problem in Borralho, who picked up his fourth straight win inside the Octagon by submitting Michał Oleksiejczuk via rear-naked choke midway through round two. Overall, “The Natural” improves to 13 straight wins to move to 14-1 in his pro MMA career and is making huger strides to cracking the Top 15 sooner, rather than later. A couple more wins will surely get him there, but as he rises so will the level of competition, but Borralho has proven that he is more than up to the task.

Biggest Loser: Jake Collier

Collier’s run under the UFC umbrella has been anything but stellar. Since making his debut in 2014, “The Prototype” has alternated wins and losses for eight years straight up until early 2022, with his last win coming against Chase Sherman. Since then, he has lost three in a row, including his most recent defeat at the hands of Martin Buday, which put him at 1-4 in his last five fights. While his win-loss pattern did allow him to have steady work for the last eight years, it never got him close to the Top 15. But now that he has lost his last three he is in realistic danger of losing his spot on the roster.

