Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) pugilists Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry squared off in an 185-pound bout tonight (Sat. April 29, 2023) from Broomfield, Colorado at BKFC 41.

Perry struck first with a quick hook over the top. Rockhold found a good left hand moments later, and Perry bullied forward into the clinch with big swings before a low blow interrupted the action. Perry was landing well in close distance. Big left hand from Rockhold stunned Perry! “The Platinum” one survived and returned the favor, stunning Rockhold and sending him towards the ropes. Rockhold answered with a pair of lefts and narrowly avoided getting slept with a huge left hook swing at the bell.

Absolute CHAOS through two minutes!

Rockhold opened the second with a pair of jabs, which Perry naturally answered by swinging for the fences. The two traded power shots directly to the face, then Perry ripped at the ribs. More body shots from Perry, and Rockhold didn’t seem to like them one bit. Out of nowhere, Rockhold took out his mouthpiece and spoke with the referee, who called the fight immediately.

It looked like Rockhold’s teeth were falling apart, but at the time of writing, Rockhold’s full reasoning remains unclear.

This was classic Mike Perry. Rockhold was stinging him with some heavy blows, but it didn’t deter Perry one bit. He kept pressing and kept firing, and at some point, he landed strikes hard enough that Rockhold couldn’t continue. He seemed to be taking over anyway, bullying the bigger man with wide swings and effective body work.

BKFC, your star remains undefeated.

Result: Perry via second-round TKO

For complete BKFC 41: “Rockhold vs. Perry” results and play-by-play, click HERE!