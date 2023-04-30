Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder. #BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/DoCw7OZTZP

Mike Perry continued his bare knuckle takeover last night (Sat., April 29, 2023) at BKFC 41 live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., when “Platinum” put a stop to former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold via second-round TKO in the main event.

Rockhold landed the biggest punch of the first round with a massive left hand. Perry was hurt, but “Platinum” returned with his own power shot that stunned Rockhold. Both fighters found a home for big punches early into the second. Perry had a little more steam on his shots, though, and it started to show.

After an exchange along the ropes Rockhold stopped in his tracks and took out his mouthpiece. The referee moved in to see what the issue was and Rockhold indicted he had a problem with his mouth and couldn’t continue. The fight was waved off and “Platinum” was awarded the win.

After the fight, Perry called for a faceoff with former UFC double champ Conor McGregor, who was sitting ringside. “Notorious” eventually made his way to the ring and had a nice staredown with Perry. The two were cordial, but McGregor made it known he was never quitting combat sports.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Here comes Luke Rockhold for his #BKFC41 main event bout. pic.twitter.com/RxivSYM4fM — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry exchange big punches at the end of the first! #BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/7RGVl7yei8 — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Mike Perry stops Luke Rockhold pic.twitter.com/CtnQLje5Hd — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 30, 2023

Mike Perry defeats Luke Rockhold. Rockhold quit in middle of round 2 #bkfc41 pic.twitter.com/dxI6uEYSxx — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) April 30, 2023

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/DoCw7OZTZP — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

For complete BKFC 41 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.