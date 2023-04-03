Dustin Poirier disagrees with Justin Gaethje’s most exciting fighter of all time claims: ‘I am the guy’

Dustin Poirier would like to have a word with Justin Gaethje.

The Lightweight division has long been one of the best in mixed martial arts (MMA), if not the best. In the modern era, the weight class has provided fans with some of the most exciting bouts ever witnessed. Two of the most notable deliverers of violence have been none other than Poirier and Gaethje.

Ahead of his most recent unanimous decision win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 last month (March 18, 2023), Gaethje declared himself as MMA’s most exciting fighter of all time. Catching wind of the claims after hearing interest in a rematch, Poirier made a solid argument to counter “The Highlight.”

“F—k all that, man. F—k the shortlist, I am the guy!” Poirier told MMA on SiriusXM. “Before Justin Gaethje was fighting in MMA I was putting on Fight of the Years. I was headlining events in 2012 putting on Fight of the Years, I don’t even know if Gaethje was fighting then. I’ve been doing this.

“Look, every time he fights I’m going to tune in, but I stopped the guy in a Fight of the Year,” he concluded. “What’re you talking about? Don’t shoot the messenger, man.”

Poirier and Gaethje met in the Octagon in April 2018, putting on one of the division’s best fights ever and what was considered by many as that year’s best battle overall. Ultimately, “The Diamond” walked away victorious, finishing Gaethje with punches early in round four.

Both men have shared their interest in a rematch and fight fans around the globe surely wouldn’t be opposed to it. Each is coming off big wins and looking to push toward another title opportunity. If the pairing happens next, it will be Poirier’s first fight since defeating Michael Chandler via a third-round rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights) in Nov. 2022.