Jorge Masvidal ‘pretty much calling it quits’ with UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal will look to snap a three-fight losing streak when he collides with fellow 170-pound contender Gilbert Burns in the upcoming UFC 287 co-main event this Sat. night (April 8, 2023) at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

A fight that could mark the final appearance for “Gamebred.”

“This could be the last one,” Masvidal said during “Countdown to UFC 287” (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “If I lose, I’m pretty much calling it quits. But a win against Gilbert means that things are headed in the right direction. So if I roll the dice and do everything right, I’m going for it all.”

Masvidal (35-16) came up short in consecutive title fights against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 and UFC 261, the latter of which ended by way of thunderous knockout (so much for that “full camp” excuse). “Gamebred” resurfaced at UFC 272 the following year but lost a lopsided decision to bitter rival Colby Covington.

At 38 years old, it’s now or never.

“I think I’m at my best right now – my mental (game), my physical – and now I’ve got to go out there and prove it,” Masvidal continued. “I’ve got my back up against the wall. I get to start my resurrection here in Miami-Dade County, the city that birthed me, that made me, that molded me, so I’m more than excited. April 8, I give it all I’ve got. I win, we keep rolling that dice until we get that f*cking belt.”

Expect welterweight champion Leon Edwards to keep a close eye on this fight.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.