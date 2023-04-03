Surprise! Dustin Poirier headed to UFC 287

One of the biggest names in the 155-pound division is headed to UFC 287.

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will be making his on-air debut as desk analyst for the upcoming “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, joining broadcast veteran Michael Eaves and famed MMA coach Din Thomas for the post-fight festivities this Sat. night (April 8, 2023) at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

The report also indicates that Joe Rogan will be making his return to the broadcast table alongside fellow color commentator Daniel Cormier. Jon Anik is charged with play-by-play duties with the occasional appearance from roving reporter Megan Olivi. “Veteran Voice of the Octagon,” Bruce Buffer, will once again handle fighter walkouts.

Poirier, 34, is currently ranked No. 2 in the lightweight division and last competed at UFC 281 in New York, picking up a submission victory over fellow action fighter Michael Chandler. The 29-7 (1 NC) “Diamond” has been loosely tied to a potential Justin Gaethje rematch; however, nothing is official at this time.

UFC 287 will be headlined by the middleweight championship do-over pitting current 185-pound kingpin Alex Pereira against former division titleholder Israel Adesanya. Elsewhere on the card, ex-welterweight title challengers Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal collide for a spot in the crowded 170-pound title chase.

