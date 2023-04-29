A welterweight matchup between former UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, and 170-pound finisher, Vicente Luque, is expected to headline an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on July 15. This is according to a recent report by MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin.

Brazilian on Brazilian violence is set to headline July 15th in Las Vegas - Luque vs. Dos Anjos



It’s unknown at this time where the welterweight fight will take place, but UFC usually keeps things local after hosting International Fight Week in Las Vegas the week before. Dos Anjos and Luque are two of the more entertaining fighters on the welterweight roster so it’s a great post-UFC 290 headliner.

Dos Anjos, 38, lost some momentum with a knockout loss to lightweight Rafael Fiziev back in July 2022. He regained some steam after recently submitting Bryan Barberena this past December in his return to the welterweight division. As a former champion who has headlined 12 UFC events throughout his career, RDA is always a few big wins away from contention. Stopping Luque would be a great start.

Luque, 31, is currently riding the first two-fight losing streak of his MMA career after dropping a decision to Belal Muhammad and then a knockout loss to Geoff Neal. “The Silent Assassin” remains one of the most prolific finishers in the 170-pound division and will have a good chance to do some damage to a pressure cooker like dos Anjos.

What say you, Maniacs? Dos Anjos or Luque?