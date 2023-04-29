 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch UFC Vegas 72 post-fight press conference live stream

UFC Vegas 72 officially wrapped up tonight (Sat., April 29, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that saw a main event clash between bantamweight contenders Song Yadong and Ricky Simon, a co-headliner pitting former Contender Series standout Caio Borralho against red-hot striker Michal Oleksiejczuk, and a middleweight matchup featuring proven grapplers Rodolfo Vieira and Cody Brundage, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live around 10:30 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

