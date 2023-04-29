Featherweight contender Song Yadong captured a brutal TKO finish to defeat Ricky Simon in their main event earlier tonight (Sat., April 29, 2023) at UFC Vegas 72 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In co-main event action, rising middleweight contender Caio Borralho stopped former light heavyweight Michal Oleksiejczuk via second-round submission (watch HERE).

In addition to the marquee matchups, UFC Vegas 72 produced a slew of memorable wars, knockouts, and submissions. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

Irina Alekseeva, better known as “Russian Ronda,” shook off a failed weight cut to score a nasty kneebar submission over Stephanie Egger (HIGHLIGHTS)

Cody Durden and Charles Johnson went toe-to-toe in a flyweight scrap that saw Durden land 11 total takedowns to get the win

Former LFA fighter, Marcus McGhee, stepped up on just three days notice to stop Journey Newson with a second-round submission (HIGHLIGHTS)

Middleweight grappling specialist, Rodolfo Vieira, returned to the UFC win column with a second-round submission finish over Cody Brundage

Vieira forces the tap in round 2️⃣ #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/tG6rtZQ6nm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 30, 2023

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 72 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Song Yadong Performance of the Night: Caio Borralho Performance of the Night: Rodolfo Vieira Performance of the Night: Marcus McGhee

For complete UFC Vegas 72 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.