 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 72 bonuses: Marcus McGhee’s debut submission leads $50K winners

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
MMA: APR 29 UFC Fight Night Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Featherweight contender Song Yadong captured a brutal TKO finish to defeat Ricky Simon in their main event earlier tonight (Sat., April 29, 2023) at UFC Vegas 72 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In co-main event action, rising middleweight contender Caio Borralho stopped former light heavyweight Michal Oleksiejczuk via second-round submission (watch HERE).

In addition to the marquee matchups, UFC Vegas 72 produced a slew of memorable wars, knockouts, and submissions. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

  • Irina Alekseeva, better known as “Russian Ronda,” shook off a failed weight cut to score a nasty kneebar submission over Stephanie Egger (HIGHLIGHTS)
  • Cody Durden and Charles Johnson went toe-to-toe in a flyweight scrap that saw Durden land 11 total takedowns to get the win
  • Former LFA fighter, Marcus McGhee, stepped up on just three days notice to stop Journey Newson with a second-round submission (HIGHLIGHTS)
  • Middleweight grappling specialist, Rodolfo Vieira, returned to the UFC win column with a second-round submission finish over Cody Brundage

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 72 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Song Yadong

Performance of the Night: Caio Borralho

Performance of the Night: Rodolfo Vieira

Performance of the Night: Marcus McGhee

For complete UFC Vegas 72 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania