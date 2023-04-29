A featherweight matchup between veteran fighter, Julian Erosa, and Octagon newcomer, Fernando Padilla, ended with an insanely early referee stoppage earlier tonight (Sat., April 29, 2023) at UFC Vegas 72 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Padilla was making his first UFC appearance, but the Mexican fighter looked on point from the opening bell. The young featherweight wasted little time touching Erosa and hurting him with a massive combination across the cage. Erosa was eventually dropped and then returned to his feet. Padilla clobbered him again and he went limp for a split second. Erosa was in the process of getting back to his feet, but referee Chris Tognoni was already rushing in for the stoppage. Padilla walked away with the debut first-round TKO.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

We’ve seen some bad stoppages throughout the years, but Tognoni didn’t even wait one second to see if Erosa was going to get back to his feet. Padilla’s shot certainly looked bad and Erosa had been knocked down before that, but “Juicy J” quickly regained himself and was ready to continue fighting.

Bad stoppage? Right stoppage? Let us know!

For complete UFC Vegas 72 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.