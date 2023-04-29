 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Marcus McGhee scores nasty submission finish on three days notice | UFC Vegas 72

By Dan Hiergesell
Former LFA fighter Marcus McGhee made a huge Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., April 29, 2023) at UFC Vegas 72 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, filling in for Brian Kelleher on three days notice and stopping bantamweight Journey Newson with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Despite having limited time to prepare for this fight McGhee was game from the opening bell. The bantamweights — who were competing at 140-pound catchweight — went back-and-forth for the first five minutes. McGhee was able to take control in the second round when he landed a stuff left hand that badly hurt Newson. “Maniac” rushed in and was able to grab a hold of Newson’s back and sunk in a nasty rear-naked choke.

Check out the finish above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

McGhee, 32, is now 7-1 as a pro and has won his last three fights. Few fighters are able to step in on a few days notice and deliver a finish like this, especially in a debut. McGhee looked pretty comfortable from the second this fight started so it will be interesting to see what he can do with a full camp.

For complete UFC Vegas 72 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

