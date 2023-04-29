Conor McGregor is in the building and slamming whiskey at BKFC 41 #BKFC41 #UFC pic.twitter.com/7XRdYVOZiu

The BKFC 41 main card was so stacked that even Conor McGregor made a surprise appearance earlier tonight (Sat., April 29, 2023) live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Saturday’s PPV card included a main event between Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry, a co-headliner pitting Eddie Alvarez against Chad Mendes, and other UFC veterans like Ben Rothwell, Bec Rawlings, and Chris Camozzi. It was arguably the biggest event in the history of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and a star-studded event that attracted the likes of “Notorious.”

McGregor, who is fresh off of filming the upcoming season of Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler, crashed the BKFC 41 party midway through the main card. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champion made his way through the crowd and ended up chugging some of his own Proper No. 12 whiskey amongst the people.

The crowd is electric because @TheNotoriousMMA is in the house tonight for #BKFC41.



Would you be interested in seeing Conor McGregor compete in BKFC?



McGregor, who will fight Chandler sometime later this year, holds two individual knockout wins over BKFC 41 co-main event fighters, Alvarez and Mendes. It would be great to see “Notorious” knuckle up and participate in one of these events, but the Irishman is still under UFC contract and currently plotting his Octagon comeback tour.

