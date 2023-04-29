Tyler Winemiller needs ONLY 7 SECONDS in the first to put away Matthew Maestas! WHAT A FINISH! #BKFC41 is LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/eEacetXac5

The bare knuckle action delivered early tonight (Sat., April 29, 2023) at BKFC 41 live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., as the YouTube “Prelims” undercard produced a devastating seven-second knockout.

The bout in question was a middleweight affair between Dillon Winemiller and Matthew Maestas. Winemiller was the favorite to win the “Prelims” bout, but few knew he would demolish Maestas in less than 10 seconds. That’s rare. Even in a wildly unpredictable sport like bare knuckle boxing.

Winemiller did his damage with a flurry of right hands to open the first round that stiffened Maestas along the ropes. Maestas eventually fell limp to the canvas and the referee stepped in for the easy stoppage. It was bare knuckle carnage at its finest (any quickest).

Check out the final moments above.

Remember, BKFC 41’s PPV main card will feature the bare knuckle boxing debut of Luke Rockhold as the former UFC middleweight champion meets Mike Perry in the main event. For UFC stars Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes will do battle in the co-headliner.

