Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) standouts, Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes, delivered an epic bare knuckle brawl last night (Sat., April 29, 2023) at BKFC 41 live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Alvarez bloodied Mendes in the first, but it was Mendes who scored the first knockdown of the fight early into the second. Mendes hurt Alvarez again with an uppercut before the bell. Alvarez returned the favor in the third round by knocking Mendes down with a short left hook.

Conor McGregor, who was sitting ringside, can be seen screaming instructions to Alvarez as “Notorious” watch two of his former foes go toe-to-toe.

It was a back-and-forth fourth round and a hard frame to judge, but Alvarez was left a bloody mess when the bell sounded. Mendes’ volume had started to show. Alvarez delivered a massive knockdown with under a minute left in the fifth only to have Mendes return to his feet and send “Underground King” back to the canvas.

In the end, it was Alvarez who did enough over the course of five rounds to walk away with the split decision. After the fight, Mendes announced he is retiring from combat sports.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Will it be easy money for @ChadMendes? He makes his way to the ring for this highly anticipated co-main event.#BKFC41 | Live on #FITE pic.twitter.com/8mCPkqXIDZ — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Eddie Alvarez knocks Chad down! We are tied at 1 knockdown each! #BKFC41 is LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/EF10sWvYZt — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Conor McGregor watching Eddie Alvarez vs Chad Mendes #BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/y6IQrMcTi7 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) April 30, 2023

Eddie Alvarez pours on the pressure, knocking down Chad Mendes at the end of the 5th round. How do you see them scoring it?#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/0OLlGDBtR0 — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Chad Mendes retires at the age of 37. Been competing since the age of 5, when he started wrestling. Was always a tough out for absolutely any fighter on the planet. Hell of a career! pic.twitter.com/hRNNlZCVQz — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) April 30, 2023

