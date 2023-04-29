 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Eddie Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes epic brawl ends with retirement | BKFC 41

By Dan Hiergesell
BOXING: APR 04 BKFC 41 Press Conference Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) standouts, Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes, delivered an epic bare knuckle brawl last night (Sat., April 29, 2023) at BKFC 41 live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Alvarez bloodied Mendes in the first, but it was Mendes who scored the first knockdown of the fight early into the second. Mendes hurt Alvarez again with an uppercut before the bell. Alvarez returned the favor in the third round by knocking Mendes down with a short left hook.

Conor McGregor, who was sitting ringside, can be seen screaming instructions to Alvarez as “Notorious” watch two of his former foes go toe-to-toe.

It was a back-and-forth fourth round and a hard frame to judge, but Alvarez was left a bloody mess when the bell sounded. Mendes’ volume had started to show. Alvarez delivered a massive knockdown with under a minute left in the fifth only to have Mendes return to his feet and send “Underground King” back to the canvas.

In the end, it was Alvarez who did enough over the course of five rounds to walk away with the split decision. After the fight, Mendes announced he is retiring from combat sports.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete BKFC 41 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

