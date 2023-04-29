Wrestling phenom Gable Steveson returned to competition earlier this week for the U.S. Men’s Freestyle Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, and ended up dominating the competition to earn Outstanding Wrestler and advance to the Final X in Newark, N.J., this coming May.

Steveson, who capture gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, is arguably the biggest name in freestyling wrestling today. The former University of Minnesota standout has already mapped out his career after wrestling by signing with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) back in 2021, but Steveson still has some unfinished business on the mat.

While Steveson only announced his participation in the U.S. Open just a few weeks ago the 22-year-old star absolutely dominated. In fact, Steveson outscored his opponents 44-1 to earn four separate —yet equally impressive — technical falls. This even included a semi-final win over highly-touted wrestling sensation, Mason Parris.

All in all, it was a great showing for Steveson. He will now move on to the Final X next month in Newark. It is unknown at this time who the future WWE superstar will meet as he gears up for a rumored run at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Check out some highlights from Steveson’s dominant performance at the U.S. Open in Las Vegas below:

Gable Steveson dominates in his return back to wrestling outscoring his opponents 44-1 pic.twitter.com/Mc26UBH6g6 — Heavyweight Nation (@hwtnation) April 29, 2023

Gable Steveson vs Mason Parris | 125 kg 2023 US Open Semifinal



Gable wrestles in the finals TONIGHT: https://t.co/lzG9ZSiDdT pic.twitter.com/ZY0VPYYvLO — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) April 28, 2023

Gable made a statement with his 12-1 tech over Mason Parris! pic.twitter.com/Gg40lx99GD — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) April 28, 2023

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson looking dominant at the #USOpen2023 ‍♂️ #USOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/N3yOTOtE8S — Combat Sports Today (@CSTodayNews) April 29, 2023