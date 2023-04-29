Mike Perry will look to remain undefeated in bare knuckle boxing later this evening (Sat., April 29, 2023) at BKFC 41 live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., when “Platinum” meets former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, in the main event.

Perry, who will be the smaller man on Saturday night, has more experience than Rockhold when it comes to the sport. Rockhold has been a member of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community for a very long time, but he just departed UFC earlier this year. This weekend will mark the first time Rockhold is competing in bare knuckle boxing. It’s an interesting matchup to say the least, especially given Rockhold’s size.

Luckily for Perry, he’ll be able to reach in his bag of tricks and rely on techniques that have worked for him in the past. Perry has produced a 2-0 record in bare knuckle boxing after upsetting former professional boxer, Michael Seals, at a Triad Combat event back in 2021. “Platinum” has looked good inside of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) ring with decision wins over Julian Lane and Michael Page.

Perry’s most impressive outing did come against “MVP” at BKFC 27 in London back in Aug. 2022. Page is one of the most respected and skilled strikers in MMA today and many believed he was going to steamroll “Platinum.” Surprisingly, Perry was able to utilize his power, distance control, and sheer toughness to outlast Page and win a high-profile matchup that went into a sudden death sixth round.

Ahead of tonight’s main event scrap between Perry and Rockhold, BKFC has released “Platinum’s” full fight with “MVP.” It can be seen in the above video player and is a great prelude for one of the biggest bare knuckle boxing events of the year.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire BKFC 41 fight card right HERE, starting with the YouTube “Prelims” undercard bouts at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the FITE.TV PPV main card at 9:00 p.m. ET.