Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 72 main event

By Jesse Holland
UFC bantamweight bangers Yadong Song and Ricky Simon are just a couple of hours away from their upcoming UFC Vegas 72 main event on ESPN+, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., April 29, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TOP-RANKED BANTAMWEIGHT BASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 29, 2023, with an electric 135-pound showdown that will see No. 8-ranked Song Yadong lock horns with No. 10-seeded Ricky Simon. In UFC Vegas 72’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, Middleweight veterans Caio Borralho and Michal Oleksiejczuk will square off in a 185-pound firecracker.

Song (19-7-1, 1 NC) is looking to rebound from his technical knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 60 last fall, which snapped the “Kung Fu Kid’s” three-fight win streak. As for Simon (20-3), he’s the winner of five straight, including last summer’s submission victory over Jack Shore on ABC.

A spot in the division Top 10 could be hanging in the balance.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 72 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 72 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Song vs. Simon” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.

