Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 72 main event

UFC bantamweight bangers Yadong Song and Ricky Simon are just a couple of hours away from their upcoming UFC Vegas 72 main event on ESPN+, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., April 29, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their “Stand and Bang” video preview embedded above.

Song (19-7-1, 1 NC) is looking to rebound from his technical knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 60 last fall, which snapped the “Kung Fu Kid’s” three-fight win streak. As for Simon (20-3), he’s the winner of five straight, including last summer’s submission victory over Jack Shore on ABC.

A spot in the division Top 10 could be hanging in the balance.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 72 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 72 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Song vs. Simon” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.