The action will unfold later tonight (Sat., April 29, 2023) at BKFC 41 live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., as Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold clash in a highly-anticipated main event. The co-headliner of the night will feature an epic matchup between former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars Chad Mendes and Eddie Alvarez.

With a plethora of high-profile names gracing BKFC 41’s main card it’s expected to be one of the best bare knuckle boxing events of the year. Even outside of the two main attractions, the FITE.TV PPV card will feature the likes of Bec Rawlings, Ben Rothwell, Brandon Girtz and Chris Camozzi. It’s a star-studded affair to say the least and an event that will attract fans of all kinds.

Ahead of the PPV main card starting at 9:00 p.m. ET live on FITE.TV, BKFC 41 will roll-out a collection of “Prelims” undercard bouts beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET live and completely free on YouTube. You can follow the action real-time in the above video player. The “Prelims” card is expected to feature the below matchups:

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire BKFC 41 fight card right HERE, starting with the YouTube “Prelims” undercard bouts at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the FITE.TV PPV main card at 9:00 p.m. ET.