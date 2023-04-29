BKFC 41 live stream results, play-by-play coverage | Perry vs. Rockhold

As we can tell by the numbers next to the cards, this is the 41st event put on by BareKnuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) ... and it is arguably the biggest event the promotion has ever done in terms of sheer star power. On a normal card, a name like Ben Rothwell would main event, while one or two former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator competitors such as Bec Rawlings, Brandon Girtz and Chris Camozzi might get added into the mix.
Not tonight (Sat., April 29, 2023), though.
Live, from Broomfield, Colo., BKFC is bringing us a card where both the main- and co-main event could honestly have easily been the main event on some UFC Fight Night. We’ve got former three-time belt contender, Chad “Money” Mendes, taking on former Bellator and UFC Lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez ... and that isn’t even the main event! Former Strikeforce and UFC 185-pound champion, Luke Rockhold, is set to make his sans-glove debut against yet another former UFC regular, “Platinum” Mike Perry.
It’s the biggest event this promotion has ever had, and MMAmania.com is bringing you the results live
and in color as they happen. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET on Youtube with three “Prelims” undercard bouts, followed by the Pay-Per-View (PPV) at 9PM EST.
Of special note, to those Maniacs who have already purchased Fite+, this is not included in your subscription. This is a separate PPV event at $49.99. Fite+ subscribers are getting 50 percent off the price, or you can purchase it on the BKFC app, too.
3️⃣ days away from the big show! Check out the BKFC 41 fight week schedule below⤵️— Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 26, 2023
- April 27th at 5PM Press Conference
- April 28th at 8PM Weigh-Ins
- April 29th at 7PM BKFC 41
Learn more at https://t.co/HLL6nJslEV pic.twitter.com/pEqxjt9EPB
BKFC 41 ‘Perry vs. Rockhold’ Quick Results
185 lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold
165 lbs.: Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez
125 lbs.: Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings
265 lbs.: Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell
205 lbs.: Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn
170 lbs.: Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres
155 lbs.: Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown
195 lbs.: Jesse Stalder vs. Roderick Stewart
185 lbs.: Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller
180 lbs.: Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson
155 lbs.: BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid
155 lbs.: Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold
