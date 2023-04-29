BKFC 41 live stream results, play-by-play coverage | Perry vs. Rockhold

As we can tell by the numbers next to the cards, this is the 41st event put on by BareKnuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) ... and it is arguably the biggest event the promotion has ever done in terms of sheer star power. On a normal card, a name like Ben Rothwell would main event, while one or two former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator competitors such as Bec Rawlings, Brandon Girtz and Chris Camozzi might get added into the mix.

Not tonight (Sat., April 29, 2023), though.

Live, from Broomfield, Colo., BKFC is bringing us a card where both the main- and co-main event could honestly have easily been the main event on some UFC Fight Night. We’ve got former three-time belt contender, Chad “Money” Mendes, taking on former Bellator and UFC Lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez ... and that isn’t even the main event! Former Strikeforce and UFC 185-pound champion, Luke Rockhold, is set to make his sans-glove debut against yet another former UFC regular, “Platinum” Mike Perry.

It’s the biggest event this promotion has ever had, and MMAmania.com is bringing you the results live and in color as they happen. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET on Youtube with three “Prelims” undercard bouts, followed by the Pay-Per-View (PPV) at 9PM EST.

Of special note, to those Maniacs who have already purchased Fite+, this is not included in your subscription. This is a separate PPV event at $49.99. Fite+ subscribers are getting 50 percent off the price, or you can purchase it on the BKFC app, too.

BKFC 41 ‘Perry vs. Rockhold’ Quick Results

185 lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

165 lbs.: Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez

125 lbs.: Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings

265 lbs.: Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell

205 lbs.: Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn

170 lbs.: Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

155 lbs.: Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown

195 lbs.: Jesse Stalder vs. Roderick Stewart

185 lbs.: Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

180 lbs.: Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

155 lbs.: BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid

155 lbs.: Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold

