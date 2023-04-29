The RIZIN: “Landmark 5” card tonight (Sat., April 29, 2023) — coming to you live from the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, in Tokyo, Japan — promises to be face-kicking, family-friendly fun.

Let’s start with the names you and I are probably already familiar with: Rena Kubota, one of Japan’s most famous women’s kickboxers who left the sport with a stellar 35-5-1 record (per wikipedia), has racked up a 13-4 mixed martial arts (MMA) record so far and is taking on Bellator and Combate veteran, France’s Claire Lopez.

If you’ve followed the Floyd Mayweather Exhibition Tour, Mikuru Asakura is a name you know already. Victim to a second round technical knockout by the former boxing champion, the older brother of Kai Asakura is looking to keep his MMA win streak going to three as he takes on former Featherweight title challenger, Juntarou Ushiku.

To round out the preview, there’s going to be a Heavyweight banger midway through the card as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran, Roque Martinez, takes on former sumo star, Tsuyoshi Sudario. Sudario is looking to rebound after last year’s 1st round knockout loss to current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Junior Tafa.

One thing worth noting for everyone, if you’re interested in buying this event, Fite.TV has bundled this event with the RIZIN 42 card that’s happening on May 6, 2023, in a two-for-one deal.

RIZIN Landmark 5 Quick Results

145 lbs.: Juntarou Ushiku vs. Mikuru Asakura

145 lbs.: Yutaka Saito vs. Ren Hiramoto

145 lbs.: Masanori Kanehara def. Sora Yamamoto — Decision (unanimous)

155 lbs.: Koji Takeda vs. Luiz Gustavo

135 lbs.: Kazuma Kuramoto vs. Shinobu Ota

265 lbs.: Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Roque Martinez

112 lbs.: Rena Kubota vs. Claire Lopez

108 lbs.: Kanna Asakura vs. Mei Yamaguchi

155 lbs.: Ali Abdulkhalikov def. Tatsuya Saika — KO (punches), 3:30 Rd. 1

RIZIN Landmark 5 Play-By-Play Results

Juntarou Ushiku vs. Mikura Asakura

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Yutaka Saito vs. Ren Hiramoto

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Masanori Kanehara vs. Sora Yamamoto

Round 1: Yamamoto in black, Kanehara in yellow. Yamamoto with a series of sporadic kicks, most of which miss, aside from a couple of outside leg kicks. Kanehara fires back with a left-right. Sora shoots and grabs a single before pulling guard. He tries a guillotine, but Kanehara gets out of it. Kanehara looking for an arm triangle. One minute to go before Masanori gives up on it. Kanehara with full mount. Yamamoto gets up and eats a cracking right hand with seconds left that sends him to the canvas - time runs out as Kanehara lands a flying double foot stomp!

Round 2: Kanehara with a glancing body kick. Yamamoto hits a jab, Kanehara replies a little later with a solid hook. Sora checks a kick this time. Lands a jab, eats a right. Kanehara connects with a left hand and a cracking calf kick. Yamamoto switching stances to avoid further damage to that lead leg. Sora circling, then plants his feet to throw a 1-2, but not with full power. Kanehara not respecting the punches. Yamamoto tries a rolling thunder, but misses. Calf kick drops Yamamoto at the bell.

Round 3: Yamamoto vaguely tried leaving his feet for a flying knee, but changed his mind at the last second and ate a right hand for his trouble. Kanehara with a counter right and that sends Sora to the floor. Yamamoto looking for a leg lock, but Kanehara winds up on top. Sora looking for a guillotine out of full guard. Kanehara pounding the rib cage as he ignores the half-hearted choke attempt. Finally Kanehara manages to clear the legs and winds up in mount. Arm triangle position again. Kanehara might get it here, but looks like he’s gonna run out of time. 10-second warning and Kanehara bails on the submission to get in some punches.

FINAL RESULTS: Masanori Kanehara defeats Sora Yamamoto, unanimous decision

Koji Takeda vs. Luiz Gustavo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

FINAL RESULTS:

Kazuma Kuramoto vs. Shinobu Ota

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

FINAL RESULTS:

Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Roque Martinez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

FINAL RESULTS:

Rena Kubota vs. Claire Lopez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

FINAL RESULTS:

Kanna Asakura vs. Mei Yamaguchi

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

FINAL RESULTS:

Tatsuya Saika vs Ali Abdulkhalikov

Round 1: Saika, the former Pancrase champ, is in brown and white trunks, Abdulkhalikov in blue and black. Ali with a low kick and a right hand to open up. Again hits the back of Saika’s lead left leg. Whiffs a big overhand, lands another kick. Saika with a combo. Abdulkhalikov catches a kick and takes Saika down. Good scramble, and Saika quickly uses the cage to wall-walk up. Counter right-left from Saika and another big right. Easily his best offense so far just past the halfway part of this round. Good jab by Tatsuya. Holy smokes, a huge 1-2 shatters Saika and he’s out. The follow-up shot on the ground wasn’t even needed, but Ali was too quick for the ref.

FINAL RESULTS: Ali Abdulkhalikov defeats Tatsuya Saika via knockout (punches) at 3:30, round 1

