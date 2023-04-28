Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista on tap for UFC card in August

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will look to win back-to-back fights for the first time in over six years when he collides with streaking 135-pound veteran Mario Bautista at the promotion’s upcoming “Fight Night” event on Aug. 19, though a city and venue have yet to be determined.

That’s according to a report from MMA Fighting.

Garbrandt (13-5) lost his division title in a knockout loss to TJ Dillashaw back in late 2017, part of a dreadful 1-5 losing streak that saw “No Love” get finished in four of those five defeats. Garbrandt, 31, recently returned to the win column by outpointing Trevin Jones at UFC 285 last March.

Related Garbrandt Hints At Possible Cruz Rematch

Not bad for a guy with a dead arm.

The 29 year-old Bautista (12-2) was put out to pasture by aforementioned Jones at UFC 259 roughly two years back, but has since rebounded with a torrid four-fight winning streak, notching three straight first-round finishes along the way. Like Garbrandt, Bautista remains unranked at 135 pounds.

Stay tuned for more Aug. 19 fight announcements in the coming weeks.