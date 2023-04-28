Tito Ortiz is a man of many hats. Whether it be a professional fighter, city councilman, or an energy drink creator, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star keeps a hand in everything. Now Ortiz can add part-time astronaut to his list.

A few weeks ago Ortiz shared some clips to his Instagram account about a visit to the National Aerospace Training and Research (NASTAR) Center in Southampton, Penn., to test out their ultra-difficult centrifuge, which simulates High-g training and the effects it has on the human body. At 9G’s the body experiences about 2,200 pounds of pressure. It’s no walk in the park and most participants end up losing consciousness.

Related New Energy Drink Will Fix Your Mental Health Problems

So when Ortiz voluntarily stepped up to take the challenge and experience the feeling traveling at 9G’s fight fans were understandably concerned. The former fighter is certainly not what he used to be and is no longer in top physical shape. That didn’t stop Ortiz, though, as he went balls-to-the-wall during his visit to NASTAR.

Check out some of the footage below:

“Couldn’t explain the feeling that I had after doing 9 g’s. I’ve never done any training like this before and I’m only the second person on this simulator to do it with no prior training. Going from one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine Gs seemed like forever in this flight simulator. Day, one is down back at it tomorrow morning.”

“People, you don’t even understand. Talking about something that is unexplainable. Going 9G’s. The pressure, the weight I had on my lungs, my legs, and my head. Oh my god.”

On Friday, footage was leaked of Ortiz’s actual time spent inside of the centrifuge. The team at NASTAR obviously worked Ortiz up to 9G’s, but the former UFC champion couldn’t take it for long. Ortiz’s face eventually turned into mush and the 48-year-old veteran passed out unconscious. He would later come to, but Ortiz was shook to say the least.

Check that out below:

What do you think, Maniacs? Is this one of the most Tito Ortiz clips we’ve ever seen?

Sound off!