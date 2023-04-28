One of the biggest bare knuckle boxing cards of the year will unfold tomorrow night (Sat., April 29, 2023) at BKFC 41 live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., as Mike Perry meets former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, in the main event. In co-main event action, former UFC lightweight titleholder, Eddie Alvarez, will make his bare knuckle boxing debut against Chad Mendes.

On Friday, BKFC 41’s official weigh ins went down (watch HERE) and it culminated with final faceoffs between some of the biggest names on the card. This includes Perry and Rockhold, who have been trading verbal barbs for weeks leading into a massive fight this Saturday night. The two headliners came face-to-face for one final staredown and the tension seemed to be at an all-time high.

The co-main event attractions, Alvarez and Mendes, also locked eyes for one final faceoff. The former UFC stars haven’t said much of anything leading into their clash this weekend in Broomfield so the staredown was pretty cordial. Still, this is easily one of the biggest fights of the night and a contest that should produce insane back-and-forth action.

In addition, former UFC heavyweight contender, “Big” Ben Rothwell, will make his second appearance inside of the BKFC ring. Rothwell cashed in during his bare knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 30 this past October when he defeated Bobo O’Bannon with a 19-second knockout. This time around Rothwell will take on combat veteran, Josh Copeland.

