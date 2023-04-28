It all goes down tomorrow night (Sat., April 29, 2023) at BKFC 41 live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., as former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight titleholder, Luke Rockhold, makes his bare knuckle boxing debut against veteran brawler, Mike Perry.

This is a massive test for both fighters. Rockhold will be making his first combat appearance since parting ways with UFC earlier this year following a decision loss to Paulo Costa back at UFC 278 in Aug. 2020. Perry, on the other hand, will be making his third walk to the BKFC ring this weekend after winning back-to-back decisions over Julian Lane and Michael Page. This will undoubtedly be “Platinum’s” biggest test to date.

Ahead of this weekend’s PPV card, the BKFC 41 official weigh ins will unfold Friday evening beginning at 8 p.m. ET. It can be seen in the above video player. Check out the official BKFC 41 weigh ins results below as they roll in real-time:

Mike Perry (184.2) vs. Luke Rockhold (185.4)

Chad Mendes (166) vs. Eddie Alvarez (165)

Christine Ferea (124.3) vs. Bec Rawlings (124.4)

Josh Copeland (272) vs. Ben Rothwell (287)

Chris Camozzi (204.8) vs. Daniel Spohn (203.2)

Brandon Girtz (165.8) vs. Christian Torres (164.7)

Mike Alvarado (153.7) vs. James Brown (154.1)

Gabrielle Roman (139.4) vs. Khortni Kamyron (141)

Matthew Maestas (183.2) vs. Dillon Winemiller (188.2)

Marcus Edwards (175.8) vs. Jay Jackson (175.6)

Jack Willoughby (154.7) vs. Mitch Seybold (154.8)

