It may take longer than desired to book a rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, but “Notorious” is more than willing to tango with “Blessed” again.

For years fight fans have wondered what a rematch between McGregor and Holloway would look like. The two first met back at UFC Fight Night 26 in 2013. McGregor allegedly tore his ACL midway through the fight and actually utilized a clinch game and good takedowns to beat Holloway on the scorecards. It is the only time that McGregor has gone the distance at 145 pounds in his entire professional career.

Holloway, who was just 21 at the time, has always wanted that rematch to prove he’s a better fighter. McGregor always seemed interested in the rematch as well, but their careers took two different paths. McGregor went on to become the UFC featherweight champion before moving on to lightweight, welterweight, and then professional boxing. Holloway, on the other hand, racked off 13-straight wins following his loss to “Notorious” and cemented his own legacy as one of the best featherweight fighters of all time.

We’re over 10 years removed from their initial meeting in Boston back in 2013 and the two are still talking about running it back. Earlier this week, McGregor responded to a tweet referencing Holloway’s desire to fight again. The Irish superstar claims he’s never retiring so a rematch with “Blessed” is inevitable.

I’m never retiring so we defo fighting, lad. https://t.co/mmIyLcoP4B — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 28, 2023

“I would love to fight Conor,” the quote read. “I was the only guy that took Conor to a decision at ‘45.”

McGregor, who hasn’t competed since badly injuring his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021, is currently expected to make his return to the Octagon later this year against lightweight contender Michael Chandler. It’s unknown at this time when that fight happens and if Holloway could be someone that “Notorious” fights after that, but the wheels appear to be in motion.

What say you, Maniacs? Do we ever get McGregor vs. Holloway 2?

Let’s hear it!