Live: UFC Vegas 72 early weigh ins video results | Song vs. Simon

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 72 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 135-pound showdown between Top 10 bantamweight contenders Yadong Song and Ricky Simon. The action gets underway this Sat. night (April 29, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a middleweight co-headliner between Brazilian bruiser Caio Borralho and Polish power puncher Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the heavyweight showdown between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Marcos Rogerio de Lima, all 22 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 72 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Song vs. Simon” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 72 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 72 Main Card on ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Yadong Song (136) vs. Ricky Simon (136)

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)

185 lbs.: Cody Brundage (185.5) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (186)

265 lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (258) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262.5)

145 lbs.: Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Fernando Padilla (145.5)

UFC Vegas 72 Prelims Card On ESPN2/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Josh Quinlan (169) vs. Trey Waters (171)

265 lbs.: Martin Buday (265) vs. Jake Collier (265.5)

125 lbs.: Cody Durden (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)

135 lbs.: Irina Alekseeva (140*) vs. Stephanie Egger (135)

140 lbs.: Journey Newson (138.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (140)

135 lbs.: Hailey Cowan (137.5*) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (135.5)

*Missed weight

