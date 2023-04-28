Yadong Song vs Ricky Simon staredown video from UFC Vegas 72 weigh ins

Top 10 UFC bantamweight bangers Yadong Song and Ricky Simon both made weight for the upcoming UFC Vegas 72 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 29, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Get complete UFC Vegas 72 weigh ins results and video here.

Song (19-7-1, 1 NC) is looking to rebound from his technical knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 60 last fall, which snapped the “Kung Fu Kid’s” three-fight win streak. As for Simon (20-3), he’s the winner of five straight, including last summer’s submission victory over Jack Shore on ABC.

Watch Song and Simon face off in the embedded video above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 72 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 72 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Song vs. Simon” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.